Richard Lee "Dick" Dobson

Richard Lee "Dick" Dobson of Rock Hill, South Carolina passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at home. Dick was born May 9, 1940, in Greensboro, N.C. to the late Ruth George Dobson and Joseph Baker Dobson. He was a 1959 graduate of Christ School in Arden, N.C. He retired in 1999 after a distinguished career with Permacel Tape Company, a division of Johnson and Johnson. Dick enjoyed family, food, and his beloved "Sea Fever" beach cottage at Holden Beach.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Iris Hubbard Dobson; his son, Richard L. Dobson, Jr.; his daughters Annie D. Wolf, Mary Ruth D. Simrill (Gary), and Cici D. Keating (Jim); his sister Franda Pedlow (Phil); and 8 grandchildren, Ashley, Dallas, Rome, Ryker, Mallory, Sarah Kate, Joseph Dozier, and Grace.

After a private burial, the family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Mary Ruth D. Simrill at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ School, 500 Christ School Road, Arden, N.C. 28704.

