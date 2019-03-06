Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Richard Walter Ernest, 90, of Ocean Isle Beach passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in the SECU Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center in Bolivia.

Richard Walter Ernest was born at home on April 13, 1928, in Washington, D.C. He was the youngest son of the late Walter and Mary Rollins Ernest. He grew up in northeast Washington, D.C., with his older brother Robert. Richard joined the U.S.

A few years after his honorable discharge he met and married Julia Jane Singleton, who preceded him in death on June 22, 2011. Richard and Julia had two children, Robert William, who preceded him in death in 2005, and Debbie Jane. They had four grandchildren, Patty, who preceded him in death, and Vincent Ernest, Billy and Sarah Del Gallo.

Richard and Julia made their home in Garrett Park, Md., until the children were grown. Also surviving are a daughter, Lynda Bache of Richmond, Va.; three stepchildren, Audra Jones of Conway, S.C., Melissa Cornwell and David Cornwell, both of Supply .

In 1994 Richard and Julia moved to Ocean Isle Beach to relax and enjoy their retirement at the beach. They were married 62 happy years when Julia passed peacefully in her sleep June 22, 2011.

Richard met Audrey Jones on Nov. 4, 2012. She brightened up his days and brought laughter and love back into his life. When he became ill, Audrey promised to care of him at their home and never send him to a nursing home. They were married on the April 13, 2017, which was his 89th birthday and the present he had asked for the previous two years. They shared a very happy life until the day he went to be with the Lord, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

