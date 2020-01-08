Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Anthony Flaccavento. View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Anthony Flaccavento

Robert Anthony Flaccavento, "Flack", 87, of Carolina Shores, passed away at home on Dec. 31, 2019.



He was born in Queens, N.Y., a son of the late, Dominic and Frances Flaccavento.

After high school, Bob enlisted in the United States Army, and was stationed in Germany. Upon returning home, he opened a hair salon, which is where he met his future wife, Elsie. After they married in 1961, they relocated to The Pocono Mountain area of Pennsylvania, where they owned and operated The Willow Dell Resort and later The Heritage Motel, before retiring to North Carolina in 1986.



Bob was an avid golfer and really enjoyed their trips to Pinehurst and Daytona. He loved his Dallas Cowboys and the Duke Blue Devils; but his greatest love was that of his family.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Elsie (Marakowitz); his daughter, Debbie Lenzi and husband Jim; son, Robert Jr. and wife, Jill; and his grandchildren, Andrew, Brett, Megan and Zachary.



A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday Jan. 11, at Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Duke Children's Hospital.

On line condolences may be sent to:

Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel



Robert Anthony FlaccaventoRobert Anthony Flaccavento, "Flack", 87, of Carolina Shores, passed away at home on Dec. 31, 2019.He was born in Queens, N.Y., a son of the late, Dominic and Frances Flaccavento.After high school, Bob enlisted in the United States Army, and was stationed in Germany. Upon returning home, he opened a hair salon, which is where he met his future wife, Elsie. After they married in 1961, they relocated to The Pocono Mountain area of Pennsylvania, where they owned and operated The Willow Dell Resort and later The Heritage Motel, before retiring to North Carolina in 1986.Bob was an avid golfer and really enjoyed their trips to Pinehurst and Daytona. He loved his Dallas Cowboys and the Duke Blue Devils; but his greatest love was that of his family.Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Elsie (Marakowitz); his daughter, Debbie Lenzi and husband Jim; son, Robert Jr. and wife, Jill; and his grandchildren, Andrew, Brett, Megan and Zachary.A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday Jan. 11, at Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Duke Children's Hospital.On line condolences may be sent to: www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close