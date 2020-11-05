Robert "Bob" Lee Johnson, 75, of Shallotte, died Sunday, Nov. 1, at his home.
Bob was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Gaston County, son of the late Lorraine Johnson Whitner.
In his early years he worked as an accountant with a CPA firm in Massachusetts. He worked with James E. Strates Shows for many years until the last year when he became ill. In addition to his mother, preceding him in death was his wife Shirley Johnson, son David Lee Tolan, stepfather KC Whitner, and brothers Kenny Whitner, David Whitner and Randy Whitner.
Survivors include his daughters, Annette Grimsley and husband Gene, Suzanne Campbell and husband Billy, Suzette Harper and husband Brian; stepson Dan Redcloud; brothers Bill Johnson and KC Whitner Jr. and wife Karen; sisters Gypsy Elaine Johnson and Terry Hudspeth and husband Butch; five grandchildren, Megan Harper, Cody Campbell, Taylor Campbell, Christina Tolan and Shane Tolan; honorary granddaughter Tyffany Neuse; and great grandchildren Maja Hagedorn, Trenton Sibbett, Chase Sibbett, Jay Sibbett and Jaxton Lee Tolan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.