Robert Daniel Gurley, 61 of Shallotte, died Saturday Jan. 4, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Gurley was born in Durham, N.C. on Jan.15, 1958, and was the son of the late Charlie Daniel Gurley Jr. and Helen Holloway Tuck. He was a graduate of North Carolina State University. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid fisherman. He was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church of Longs, S.C. Mr. Gurley was an associate at Wal-Mart for twenty years.
He is survived by a sister, Edith Gurley Atwood of Supply; nephew, Billy Green and wife Kristina and their children, Kylynna, William and Zaevyon of Conway, S.C.; a niece, Krystle Atwood of Leland and her children, Donnivan, Devan, and Daevyon Rivera of Supply.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening Jan. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr. Shallotte.
Funeral services will be held Friday Jan. 10, at 2:30 p.m. at the Mausoleum Chapel of Woodlawn Cemetery, 2107 Liberty Street, Durham, N.C. 27703
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 9, 2020