Robert Davis Norton Jr.

Robert Davis Norton Jr., 67, of Shallotte went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday July 15, 2019, at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia following a 25 year battle for life.

He was born in Laurel Hill, on July 7, 1952, and raised in Latta, S.C., and then moved to Shallotte in 1984.

He was the son of Robert and Rachel Norton. In his early years, Bobby was a stand-out athlete in the Latta-Dillon area. Bobby graduated from Latta High School in 1971. He attended Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forrest, graduating in 1985 with an Associates in Divinity. He is the founding Pastor of Beach Road Baptist Church in Southport.

Preceding Bobby in death were his parents, Robert Davis Norton Sr. and Rachel Brown Norton; and his sister, Loretta Norton Moniger.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Catherine Bateman Norton; two sons, Robert Davis Norton III (Terrie Lyn), and Russell Wayne Norton Sr. (Sarah).

Bobby "PawPaw" has five grandchildren and four step-grandchildren who adored their PawPaw.

A private Memorial Service will be held in Bobby's remembrance. Donations in honor of Bobby may be made to the Baptist Home Mission Board.

Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations, Carolina Shores.

