Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Dominick "Bob" Arace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Feb. 18, 2020, Robert "Bob" Dominick Arace joined his wife of 59 years, Kay, in heaven. Born in Elizabeth, N.J. on Dec. 2, 1935, Bob attended The Pingry School and went on to graduate from Syracuse University where he was a member and president of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. It was at Syracuse University that Bob and Kay met and they married on July 3, 1958 after Bob was commissioned as an officer in the

Born to the late Ralph "Biscuit" and Margit "Peg" Anderson on June 18, 1938 in Jamestown, N.Y., Kay Marlene was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority at Syracuse University. After meeting and marrying Bob, Kay dedicated her life to caring for her husband and raising their four children. Kay was also a successful small business owner, operating The Sunflower Gift Shop in Reston, Va., and enjoyed volunteering in the communities in which she lived, at the Reston Medical Center in Reston, Va., Wolf Trap in Vienna, Va., and Novant Health in Shallotte, N.C. Kay was also a very active member at Seaside United Methodist Church in Sunset Beach, N.C., volunteering at the annual Country Fair and working on the church newsletter. Kay had a keen eye for quality and her children thought she was a fantastic cook. Her cooking and baking will always be missed, especially around the holidays. In her free time she enjoyed needlepoint, knitting, crafts and spending time with the Sandpiper Bay Ladies. She loved watching her grandchildren grow and took great joy in their accomplishments. With her special attention to detail, Kay strived to give her family the best life possible. She was quietly strong and selfless even through the end when she passed away on Dec. 9, 2017, after a five-year battle with Alzheimer's.

In passing, Bob and Kay join their two children who preceded them in death, Robert "Bob" Todd Arace of Herndon, Va., and Judith "Judie" Kraft of Reston, Va.

Bob and Kay are survived by two sons, Michael (Megan Daniels) of West Linn, Ore., and Mark (Angela) of Greensboro, N.C., daughter-in-law, Kathleen Arace of Herndon, Va., and their nine grandchildren, Robert, Brynna, Matthew, Anthony, Tess, Jordanne, Paige, Isaac and Annabel.

Bob and Kay will be laid to rest together in a private interment service.

The family would like to especially thank the staff at Authoracare, formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, for the compassion and care they showed to both Bob and Kay. Please consider sending a donation to Authoracare in memory of Bob and Kay in lieu of flowers.

On Feb. 18, 2020, Robert "Bob" Dominick Arace joined his wife of 59 years, Kay, in heaven. Born in Elizabeth, N.J. on Dec. 2, 1935, Bob attended The Pingry School and went on to graduate from Syracuse University where he was a member and president of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. It was at Syracuse University that Bob and Kay met and they married on July 3, 1958 after Bob was commissioned as an officer in the United States Marine Corps . After the Marine Corps, Bob worked as a store manager at several different businesses, such as Sears and Montgomery Wards. In the late 1960s the family moved to Reston, Va., where Bob opened Spectrum Lamp and Shade Center that he ran with Kay until retirement to Sunset Beach, N.C. in 2001. During retirement Bob could be found four days a week on the golf course, a couple of those spent buying rounds for all the guys at the clubhouse for his holes in one. He ran the community bowling league with Kay for many years and enjoyed a weekly poker game with the guys. In his early years of retirement he took great pleasure fishing off the Sunset Beach Pier but he really hoped to catch the "big one" in the Bay 2 pond in his backyard after stocking it with fish from other ponds around the course. Bob relished retired life and took advantage of all the things that retirement had to offer. Even after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in Dec. 2017, Bob remained fiercely independent and determined to stay in the home at the beach he had shared with Kay. In addition to his wife, Kay, he was preceded in death by his parents Sylvester "Sal" and Josephine (Pellicone). He is survived by his brother August Arace (Elaine) of New York City, N.Y.Born to the late Ralph "Biscuit" and Margit "Peg" Anderson on June 18, 1938 in Jamestown, N.Y., Kay Marlene was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority at Syracuse University. After meeting and marrying Bob, Kay dedicated her life to caring for her husband and raising their four children. Kay was also a successful small business owner, operating The Sunflower Gift Shop in Reston, Va., and enjoyed volunteering in the communities in which she lived, at the Reston Medical Center in Reston, Va., Wolf Trap in Vienna, Va., and Novant Health in Shallotte, N.C. Kay was also a very active member at Seaside United Methodist Church in Sunset Beach, N.C., volunteering at the annual Country Fair and working on the church newsletter. Kay had a keen eye for quality and her children thought she was a fantastic cook. Her cooking and baking will always be missed, especially around the holidays. In her free time she enjoyed needlepoint, knitting, crafts and spending time with the Sandpiper Bay Ladies. She loved watching her grandchildren grow and took great joy in their accomplishments. With her special attention to detail, Kay strived to give her family the best life possible. She was quietly strong and selfless even through the end when she passed away on Dec. 9, 2017, after a five-year battle with Alzheimer's.In passing, Bob and Kay join their two children who preceded them in death, Robert "Bob" Todd Arace of Herndon, Va., and Judith "Judie" Kraft of Reston, Va.Bob and Kay are survived by two sons, Michael (Megan Daniels) of West Linn, Ore., and Mark (Angela) of Greensboro, N.C., daughter-in-law, Kathleen Arace of Herndon, Va., and their nine grandchildren, Robert, Brynna, Matthew, Anthony, Tess, Jordanne, Paige, Isaac and Annabel.Bob and Kay will be laid to rest together in a private interment service.The family would like to especially thank the staff at Authoracare, formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, for the compassion and care they showed to both Bob and Kay. Please consider sending a donation to Authoracare in memory of Bob and Kay in lieu of flowers. www.authoracare.org. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close