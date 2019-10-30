Robert Earl Varwig
Robert Earl Varwig, 68, passed away peacefully in his own home in Sunset Beach, on Oct. 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia Ann Tornow Varwig. He was a child of Henry and Ruth Varwig and was born in Toledo, Ohio on Feb. 19, 1951. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his many cousins, and his nieces and nephews with whom he developed a close and loving relationship. Uncle Bob was a favorite, known for his laugh, interest in their lives, and constant happiness.
Bob was a graduate of Rogers High School and worked many years for Lion Store Warehouse and the Ohio Department of Transportation. He also served for three years as a bridgetender at the Craig Bridge in Toledo. He and his wife Patty retired to Sunset Beach in 2013. Bob was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, in the chapel of Brunswick Funeral Service. A reception will follow at the Sandpiper Bay Residence Club following the service.
A second service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 22 N. 2nd St., Waterville, Ohio. All of his friends and relatives are invited.
Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, 22 N. 2nd St., Waterville, Ohio 43566, and/or Shallotte Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 3256, Shallotte, N.C. 28459.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 31, 2019