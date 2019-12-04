Robert "Bob" Eugene Crosby, 72, of Ocean Isle Beach died Sunday, Dec.1.
Bob was born July 30, 1947, son of the late Robert Lee Crosby and Nellie Jule Crosby.
He is survived by his son and wife, Chad and Jill Crosby of Denver, N.C. and son and wife Chris and Marsha Crosby of Shallotte; and seven grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. at 1 p.m. at Ocean Isle Beach Pier.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Dec. 5, 2019