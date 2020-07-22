Robert F. Seader, 83, of Calabash passed away on July 15, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Center in Bolivia after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bob was born June 7, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pa. where he and his wife, Pat, owned and operated a large commercial printing company. Upon retirement, they relocated to Brunswick County, N.C.
Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Breslin), sons Robert S. (Joanne) of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Timothy (Debra) of Temple, Ga.; and daughters, Kathy Sherman of Calabash and Laura Rottloff (Stephen) of Quakertown, Pa.; 12 grandchildren; his brother, John (Barbara) of Newtown, Pa. Bob was predeceased by his son, James J. and his sister, Jeanette Haynes.
Funeral Mass at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, Shallotte to take place on July 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lower Cape Fear Life Center in Bolivia. You may offer condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Services, Shallotte Chapel