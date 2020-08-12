Robert Franklin "Frank" Causey, 83, of Shallotte died Monday Aug. 10, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Causey was born in Horry County, S.C. on July 12, 1937, and was the son of the late Kermit and Eva Bennett Causey. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Leo, Reba, Veronia, Bernice, Emma Neal. Mr. Causey was employed with Cottrell Engineering for many years and was Captain on the dredge boat. Following his career on the dredge he returned home to open Shallotte Marine, which he and his wife owned and operated for 46 years. He loved to spend time on the water especially net fishing and sharing his catch throughout the community. He was a member of Shallotte Lodge 727 A.F. & A.M. and a Shriner.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Lena Causey; three children, Robert Causey of Shallotte, Buddy Causey and wife Dee of Shallotte, Von King and husband Robin of Ocean Isle Beach; two grandchildren, Jimmie Franklin Causey and Fiancé' Haley and Alexandria Lee King; and his very special "granddog" Lucky; a brother, Lonnie Causey and wife Lula Mae of Shallotte; sister in-law, Eloise Causey of Shallotte; a brother in-law, Pee Wee Hewett of Shallotte.
Funeral services will be held Friday August 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Lou White Memorial Chapel of White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr., Shallotte with Reverend Jason Benton officiating. Interment will follow in the Jennies Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with Masonic Rites accorded by Shallotte Lodge 727 A.F. & A.M.
Pallbearers will be, Frankie Stanley, Joey Babson, Frank Hewett Jr., Kevin Fusion, Allen Hewett, Joseph Causey.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Due to health concerns with COVID 19 facial coverings and social distancing will be required.
Services may also be viewed on Facebook live beginning at 1 p.m. on White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Facebook page.
The family would like to thank the staff of Liberty Hospice and Home Health and especially Montoya Stevenson for the excellent care given to Mr. Causey.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to Liberty Hospice, P.O. Box 200 Supply, NC 28462 or the Alzheimer's Association
