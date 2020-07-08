Robert G. Mason, 81, of Shallotte died July 1, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on July 23, 1938, son of the late Chester Mason and Ruth Schenck Mason. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Jo Hughes Mason.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran and had retired from Westinghouse Corporation. He was an avid and excellent golfer. After his early retirement, he moved to North Carolina to fulfill his lifelong dream.
Surviving are his daughter Sheri Smith (Keith) of Ellwood City, Pa.; son, Robert J. Mason (Lisa) of Upper Burrell, Pa.; and grandchildren Brendan Mason and Christian Mason of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Derek Smith of Ellwood City, Pa.
Services will be conducted at a later date.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
, 2202 Wrightsville Avenue, Suite 111, Wilmington, NC 28403.
On-line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte