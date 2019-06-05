Robert G. "Bob" Vaillancourt, 74, died June 1, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on March 25, 1945, in Hartford, Conn., he was the son of the late George J. and Yvonne Labrie Vaillancourt.
Bob served his country proudly in the UC.S. Air Force and was a member of Fire Station 5 in West Hartford, CT. He was a member of American Legion Post 503, Calabash, NC and VFW Post 7288, Calabash, NC.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Judy Austin Vaillancourt; son, Jack Vaillancourt (Kathy Kondracki); daughters, Rita Vaillancourt, Teresa Vaillancourt (Bob Meehan), Nicole Peyton (Jim); brother, Donald Vaillancourt; seven grandchildren, Melissa, Justin, Jack, Joe, Niko, Kayli, Julia; and one great grandbaby, Isabella Rose. He is predeceased by one brother, Raymond Vaillancourt.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 4 pm on Friday, June 7 at VFW Post 7288, 900 Carter Drive SW, Calabash, NC 28467.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Hospice, 1120 Ocean Hwy W, Supply, NC 28462.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on June 6, 2019