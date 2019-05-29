Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert George Asmund. View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert George Asmund, 92, of Carolina Shores passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his home. Known as Bob, he was born in East Orange, N.J.

He was predeceased by his parents, Irene and Felix; sisters, Irene and Dorothy; and brother, John, known as Jackie. Bob is survived by his wife of 21 years, Florence; daughters, Barbara Farruggia (Tony), Janet Ricciardi (Milt), Lynn Jones (Bud); son, Jim Asmund (Aubrey); stepson, Keith Ensinger (April); and grandchildren, Ashley, Anna, Nicole, Dylan, Emma, Braden and Kyle.

Growing up during the Great Depression, he delivered newspapers, caddied at Montclair Country Club, and was a pin boy at the local bowling lanes to help his family financially. At seventeen, he enlisted in the United States Navy.

Following his service, he returned to N.J. and was employed by the Lackawanna RR as an arbitrator. It was here that he earned the nickname "Addendum Bob". He retired in 1991 from Local 825 Operating Engineers, having served as a Business Agent and as an Auditor in the Funds Office. For twenty years he had an Income Tax Preparation business with more than one hundred clients.

An avid bowler, he was in several leagues in Rahway and Ocean Co. Bob volunteered at Ocean Medical center in Brick. He served on the Endowment Committee and was an usher at the Pt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, Pt. Pleasant Beach, N.J.

Bob and Florence moved to Carolina Shores in 2009. Family and friends can tell you how he thought this is the best area to live with its moderate temperatures (no snow!), slower life pace and beautiful sunsets. He enjoyed sitting on either the front or back porch watching the bird feeders and birdbath, where he often fell asleep. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, blue eyes, great smile and favorite comment, "Keep the Faith".

A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date.

