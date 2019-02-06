Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Glenn "Bob" Lehman. View Sign

Robert Glenn "Bob" Lehman, 89, of Carolina Shores passed away Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 3, 1929, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Charles and Edith Lehman. Bob earned a bachelor's degree from

They married in 1951 and started their life together. Bob served as a sergeant in the

After his military services, which ended in 1959, he was a J.C. Penney retail manager for 30 years. During this time, the family lived in Ohio, Indiana and New York. He retired from J.C. Penney in New York in 1985.

Years of cherished family beach vacations led Bob and Patti to Carolina Shores and their forever home. There, Bob took up golfing and took a part-time job at Cypress Bay Golf Club, working as a starter. He passed the time with his passion of woodworking and began woodcarving. He joined a local woodcarving group that met monthly to share techniques and a passion for woodcarving. Bob loved to carve and Patti loved to bring his carvings to life with her painting skills. Their shared talents were featured in an article in a local newspaper. They made an amazing team.

Bob was most known for his amazing sense of humor and quick wit. He brought smiles and laughter to all he encountered. Bob was a phenomenal storyteller and loved a good joke. Most of all, Bob loved his family and many cherished friends.

Bob is survived by his five children, Linda (Mike), Scott (Patti), Drew (Lora), Tammy, Tom (Jean); 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; his dedicated caregivers Dever, Deesha and Yolanda; and his little dog, Maggie. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceeded in death by his sister, Shirley Ioanes.

A celebration of both Bob and Patti's lives will be held at a later date in Zanesville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.

Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/ North Myrtle Beach, S.C. is entrusted with all arrangements.

A special thanks to ALL that made his life fulfilled.

Robert Glenn "Bob" Lehman, 89, of Carolina Shores passed away Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 3, 1929, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Charles and Edith Lehman. Bob earned a bachelor's degree from Ohio State University , where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. It was there that he met his future bride and love of his life, Patricia "Patti" Leffler Lehman, who preceeded him in death in 2015.They married in 1951 and started their life together. Bob served as a sergeant in the United States Air Force . During this time, Bob and Patti started their family, resulting in the birth of their five children, two daughters and three sons.After his military services, which ended in 1959, he was a J.C. Penney retail manager for 30 years. During this time, the family lived in Ohio, Indiana and New York. He retired from J.C. Penney in New York in 1985.Years of cherished family beach vacations led Bob and Patti to Carolina Shores and their forever home. There, Bob took up golfing and took a part-time job at Cypress Bay Golf Club, working as a starter. He passed the time with his passion of woodworking and began woodcarving. He joined a local woodcarving group that met monthly to share techniques and a passion for woodcarving. Bob loved to carve and Patti loved to bring his carvings to life with her painting skills. Their shared talents were featured in an article in a local newspaper. They made an amazing team.Bob was most known for his amazing sense of humor and quick wit. He brought smiles and laughter to all he encountered. Bob was a phenomenal storyteller and loved a good joke. Most of all, Bob loved his family and many cherished friends.Bob is survived by his five children, Linda (Mike), Scott (Patti), Drew (Lora), Tammy, Tom (Jean); 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; his dedicated caregivers Dever, Deesha and Yolanda; and his little dog, Maggie. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceeded in death by his sister, Shirley Ioanes.A celebration of both Bob and Patti's lives will be held at a later date in Zanesville, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/ North Myrtle Beach, S.C. is entrusted with all arrangements.A special thanks to ALL that made his life fulfilled. Funeral Home LEE FUNERAL HOME

11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116

Little River , SC 29566

(843) 390-2525 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Ohio State Return to today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close