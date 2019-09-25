Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert ""Bob"" Hickson. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Calabash Covenant Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary



On Sept.19, 2019, Robert "Bob" Hickson passed peacefully at age 85.



Bob was born to William and Fay Hickson in 1933. He served in the Armed Forces from 1953 to 1956 in Texas and then Germany. Bob graduated from Wentworth Institute in Boston, Mass. with a degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering.



Bob raised his family in Parlin, N.J. and later retired to Sunset Beach with his wife Inge. He enjoyed spending time with family, golf, fishing and woodworking. He was known as "Mr. Fix It" by family and friends.



Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Inge, his three daughters, Susan and husband Steve Gazeko, Catherine and husband Louie Gemo, and Mona and husband Patrick (deceased) McGrath; and five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Calabash Covenant Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Calabash Covenant Presbyterian Church Building Fund is appreciated.



