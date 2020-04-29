Robert Leroy Montequin of Parker, Colo. And Brunswick County passed away at Littleton Hospital on April 13, 2020, at the age of 74.
Robert was born to Joseph Montequin and Sara Zelinsky in Langeloth, Pa. on Aug. 5, 1945.
After graduating from Union High School, Burgettstown, Pa. in 1963, he served in the U.S. Army for four years, where he completed a tour of duty in the Vietnam War. After returning he attended the University of Maryland, where he received an Associate's Degree and spent 30 years working as a Security Analyst for the National Security Agency.
Robert is survived by his wife, Rita Rupani Montequin of Parker, Colo.; children, Brian (Kristin) Montequin of Senoia, Ga., Douglas (Leah) Montequin of Littleton, Colo.; grandchildren, Nathan Montequin, Olivia Montequin, Benjamin Montequin, Jackson Montequin; and brother, James Montequin of Omaha, Neb.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shiriner's Hospital for Children in honor of Robert's grandson, Jackson Montequin, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa Fla., 33607, attn: Office of Development, or to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 30, 2020