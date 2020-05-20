Robert Paul Shupe, 88 of Ocean Isle Beach, died Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Mr. Shupe was born Aug. 10, 1931 in Buffalo, N.Y. son of the late Ralph and Mary Covey Shupe. He was preceded in death by daughter, Carol Hursell; sister, Marie Wilkins; and grandson, Gregory Shupe.
Robert Shupe graduated from Grove City College in Pa. He served in the Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.
Bob and Ruth lived in Ohio for over 25 years and was an avid Ohio State football fan. After retiring to North Carolina, he became very active in local government. Bob was an Ocean Isle Beach commissioner for eight years and also served on the North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission. Mr. Shupe enjoyed living near the beach, taking long walks nearly every day. He was a member of the Masons for 50 years.
Survivors include his wife Elizabeth Ruth Shupe of Ocean Isle Beach; daughters, Linda Makowski and husband David of Southport and Terri Ruth and husband Larry of Spokane, Wash.; son, Thomas Shupe of Savannah, Ga; sister, Karen Schafer of South Carolina; brother Thomas E. Shupe of Florida; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 21, 2020