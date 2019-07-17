Robert "Bob" Voorhees, Sr.
Robert "Bob" Voorhees Sr., 84, of Calabash passed away on the morning of July 11, 2019. Mr. Voorhees was born in Boonton, N.J., the son of Bertha Voorhees and Frank Marrone. He is survived by his loving wife, Wendy Voorhees; four children; and eight grandchildren. He had a contagious smile, a kind hand and an enormous heart. He placed high value on country, family, life, dogs, food and gardening.
Bob engaged in a lifelong commitment to service, which included 22 years in the U.S. Army and over 20 years as a Naval civil service electrician. He was a longstanding Elks Club member and was named the Calabash Elk of the Year 2007-08 and Calabash Elk of the Month numerous times due to his extensive work providing gifts and special experiences for children.
His final wish was to join the rushing waters at Boonton Falls in New Jersey. The family is planning a date in September to meet and carry out his final wish. If you are interested in attending or would like to know more, please send an email to [email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]
