Colonel Robert Woodside Campbell, Jr. retired, 73, passed away on June 15, 2019, at his current residence in Amory, Miss. He was born in Pittsburg, Pa., on October 25, 1945, to the late Robert Woodside Campbell Sr. and Grace Louella Neubert Campbell.

"Bob" graduated from Oakmont High School in Pennsylvania. He then attended Robert Morris Junior College and before finishing was drafted into the

He was a devoted husband and a great provider for his wife and family. He met the love of his life in the third grade at the elementary school in Oakmont, Pa., They went on their first date in ninth grade, and later married on December 11, 1965. They were blessed by God with two daughters. Bob's job allowed his family to travel to several states and countries all over the world. Passionately Bob loved his wife and girls.

Faith was always important to him. He was a member of Oakmont United Methodist Church in Pa., where he sang in the choir. He served as the chairman of the Finance Committee at the St. Paul United Methodist Church in N.J. At Sunset Beach, he was a member of the Seaside United Methodist Church. Robert was a member of the Men's Golf Association at the Sea Trail Golf Course in Sunset Beach, and he was passionate about veterans in all aspects.

In his free time, he loved traveling, spending time with his wife, playing cards, working in the yard, walking, fishing, and golfing. He loved his daughters, their husbands, and his grandchildren. Christian music kept his faith strong, and he was a wonderful role model over the years for aspiring military leaders. His family and friends will miss him dearly, yet they are thankful for the immeasurable impact he made on their lives as well as so many others. Their beautiful memories will be cherished forever.

Bob, loving father and grandfather, and devoted husband, his legacy lives on through his wife of 53 years, Sandra Campbell; daughters, Michele Coco (Chuck), Lea Turner (Mike); grandchildren, Samuel, Jonah, Douglas, Bethany, Abby, Brandon, Emily, Elijah, and Catie; sister, Barbara Charlton; brother, Bruce Campbell; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service with full military honors was held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa. A Memorial Service was held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 10 a.m, at Seaside United Methodist Church, Sunset Beach.



