Robert W. Kakos

Robert W. Kakos, 84, of Sunset Beach, formerly of West Nyack, N.Y., died on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at his home. The son of the late Joseph Kakos and Margaret (Kordich) Kakos, he was born Dec. 24, 1934.



Bob was employed by the Rockland Journal News in Rockland County, N.Y. for many years. During those years, he also enjoyed his passion for flying and owning his own plane. After retiring, he and his wife moved to North Carolina where he pursued his love of golf through both playing and working at local golf courses and ultimately achieving the highest accomplishment in golf, the allusive hole in one.



He was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn (Vancura) Kakos and his sister Dolores (Kakos) Polhemus. Survivors include his partner Nancy O'Shea of Sunset Beach; two sons, Michael and wife Amy of Brookville, Ohio, and Frank of Trenton, Ill.; and grandson, David and wife Chelsey of West Milton, Ohio. He also has numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, at St Brendan's Catholic Church in Shallotte, N.C. The family requests that any memorials be made to , Attn: Memorials & Honors Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn 38105.



