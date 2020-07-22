1/1
Robert Wayne Harrelson
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert Wayne Harrelson, age 81, of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. died July 13, 2020 in his home. Born May 16, 1939 in Horry County, S.C., he was the son of the late George Calhoun and Ruby Inez Long Harrelson.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Ann Edwards Harrelson of the home; one son, Jeffrey Wayne Harrelson of the home; three sisters, Joyce Ann Brown of Trinity, N.C., Margaret Diane Arnold of Baltimore, Md. and Tommie Lynn Coltrane of Trinity, N.C.
Mr. Harrelson was a paint contractor for many years until his retirement. Upon his retirement, he worked for Habitat for Humanity in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com
A service of Inman Ward Funeral Home and Crematory

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Inman Funeral Home
300 East 5th Street
Tabor City, NC 28463
(910) 653-2104
