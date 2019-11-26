Roby Council ""RC"" Geddings, Jr.

Roby Council "R.C." Geddings, Jr.
Roby Council "R.C." Geddings, Jr., 67, of Supply died Nov. 23, 2019. He was born in Conway, S.C., on Jan. 14, 1952, to the late Roby Council Geddings, Sr. and Janice Mae Simmons Geddings. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1972. He was a retired truck driver.
Surviving are his daughter Felicia Leggette (Striker) of Rolesville; son, Daniel Geddings of Grissettown; sister, Geraldine Almond of Charlotte; grandchildren, Alexa, Owen, Justin, and Blair; and his fiance, Joyce Duffer of Supply.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Brunswick Funeral Service, 5229 Ocean Highway, West, Shallotte, N.C. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
On-line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Nov. 27, 2019
