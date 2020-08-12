Col. (Ret) Ronald Clair Perry, of Clarksville, TN, passed away at Novant Health in Thomasville, N.C. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from a stroke at the age of 87.
A family graveside service with Military Honors was held Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery.
Ron was born Sept. 26, 1932, in Portland, Maine to the late Harold and Elizabeth Perry. Ron retired as Colonel after 23 faithful years of service in the U.S. Army.
Col. Perry served as Commander of the 4/77th Aerial Field Artillery, 101st Airborne Division. Additionally he served as Commander (Director) of the Attack Helicopter Training Division (Cobra Hall), HAAF, Savannah, Ga. He was a Green Beret and served in the 1st Cavalry in Vietnam on his first of two tours. His decorations include Silver Star (A Shau Valley), Distinguished Flying Cross (2), Bronze Star (3), Purple Heart (multiple), and several others.
Following U.S. Military retirement, Ron spent over 20 years at Sikorsky Aircraft, United Technologies Corporation, and was instrumental in the development of the Black Hawk aircraft.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Laura Diane Perry; his son Cedric Perry; and his son by marriage, Staff Sgt. Thomas E. Vitagliano.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Severine; sons, Jeffrey Perry (Joan), Michael Perry, Stephen Perry, and Scott Johns; daughters, Laurie Hadley (Wade), Carol Armistead (James); children by marriage, Erik D. Vitagliano, Tammy Ronan (Joe); grandchildren, Lisa Perry, Laura Wix, Brian Perry, Wade H. Hadley, Sarah Barnett, Sandy Perry, Ronald (Ceddy) Perry, Samantha Blake, Anna Armistead, Molly Ronan, Lexi Ronan, Shelby Ronan and Shane Ronan.
Pallbearers were James Armistead, Wade Hadley, David Wix, Brian Perry, Wade H. Hadley, and Ronald (Ceddy) Perry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post 4895, 1701 Haynes St., Clarksville, TN 37043.Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com