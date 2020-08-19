1/1
Ronald D. "Skins" Fulford
Ronald D. "Skins" Fulford, Sr. 63 of Supply died Friday August 14, 2020.
Mr. Fulford was born in Brunswick County on March 25, 1957 and was the son of the late Danny Bernice Fulford and Doris King Fulford. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Sabrina Parrish and Connie Ivey and his wife, Kathy Fulford.
He is survived by a son, Ronnie Fulford Jr. (Felicia) of Supply; a brother, Danny Fulford Sr. of Supply.
A celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday August 18, 2020 at six o'clock in the evening at White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply chapel with Reverend Landis Lancaster officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be, Danny Fulford Jr., Steven Parrish, Will Ivey, Gerik Ivey, Dadent Hayes, Josh Hayes.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
