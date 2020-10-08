1/1
Ronald Frank Averill
Ronald Frank Averill, 78, of Shallotte, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, at his home with his devoted family by his side.
Ronald was born in Dannemora, N.Y., on Feb. 28, 1942.
He served in the United States Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division and later retired from New York State Department of Corrections.
He was a master carpenter, enjoyed cooking and loved hunting. He and his wife Virginia made many great memories traveling with their camper.
He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Averill, mother, Genevieve Frenya, stepfather, Douglas Frenya, and brothers, Fay and Baby John.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Virginia; his sister, Janie; and brother, Wayne. He is also survived by six daughters; one son; 18 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service was held Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Lou Ellen White Memorial Chapel of White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Veterans Administration at the Brunswick VA Medical Clinic, 18 Doctors Circle, Suite 2, Supply, NC 28462-4089.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
