Ronald H. Andersen
Ronald Hans Andersen, formerly of Shallotte, and Center Harbor, N.H., died on Oct. 16 at Duke University Hospital of complications from a procedure after lung transplant. He was 67.
Ron was born in Woodbury, N.J., the son of Hans Adolph Andersen and Helen Chamberlin Andersen Arlington. He graduated from Kingsway Regional High School and Michigan State University.
Ron worked as a cowboy in the Midwest for years before transitioning to sales and kitchen design. He was active in Kiwanis, the Boy Scouts and the First Congregational Church of Meredith, N.H. He enjoyed riding his Harley Springer as much as possible, listening to country music and traveling with his wife.
Ron is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Jeanne Andersen; sons and their spouses, Matthew and Michael Andersen-Leavey and Jeffrey and Katrina Andersen; and his grandchildren Harper, Cole, Sawyer and Madison.
Ron requested any memorials be made to Heifer International
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Nov. 7, 2019