Ronald Holden

Ronald L. Holden, 71, of Supply, passed away Sept. 12, at his home.
He was an U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in Vietnam. Ronald graduated from Shallotte High School 1967 and attended UNC Chapel Hill before joining the Air Force. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 1978 but remained a lifelong Tar Heel fan and became a UNC Dad when his daughter attended and graduated in '04. Ronald loved playing guitar, woodworking, and photography. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Erma Holden. Ronald is survived by his daughter, Erin Elizabeth Catucci and her husband Andy Catucci. A family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
