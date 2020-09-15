1/1
Ronald Holden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald L. Holden, 71, of Supply, passed away Sept. 12, at his home.
He was an U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in Vietnam. Ronald graduated from Shallotte High School 1967 and attended UNC Chapel Hill before joining the Air Force. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 1978 but remained a lifelong Tar Heel fan and became a UNC Dad when his daughter attended and graduated in '04. Ronald loved playing guitar, woodworking, and photography. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Erma Holden. Ronald is survived by his daughter, Erin Elizabeth Catucci and her husband Andy Catucci. A family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.
White Funeral & Cremation Services, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved