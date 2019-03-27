Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ronald Leo Reopel, 81, of Sunset Beach, passed away on Wednesday, March 21, 2019.

A son of the late Leo and Marion (Lafond) Reopel, Ron was born on June 6, 1937, in Westfield, Mass. He graduated Westfield H.S. in 1955, attended Trinity College until 1959, and received his master's degree and CAGS and was working toward his doctorate at Westfield State University. He proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army National Guard from 1959 – 1966. Ron was a dedicated teacher and coach for 30 years at Westfield H. S. He taught at Trinity-Pawling Prep School in N.Y. for 3 years. He was inducted into the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2008. He was Camp Director at Lake Delaware Boys Camp from 1962 – 1987 and served on the board of directors from 1987 - 2006, where he had a positive influence in the lives of many. He also was a longtime member of The Seatrail Men's Golf Association.

In addition to his parents, Ron is predeceased by a brother, Robert; and sisters, Arline, Delores, and Marion.

Surviving is his loving wife of 58 years, Jeanne; son, Paul D. Reopel of Suffield, Conn.; daughter, Karen A. Reopel of Charlotte; sister, Janet Reopel of Kinston, Mass; grandchildren; Tyler D. Reopel, Lindsey J. Reopel; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church in Shallotte with a reception to follow. A memorial service will be held in Westfield, Mass. at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made in Ron's name to Lake Delaware Boys Camp, 500 Lake Delaware Rd, Delhi, NY 13753.

