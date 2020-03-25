Ronnie Craig Blackmon, 57, of Ash died March 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Lonnie Lee Blackmon and Louise Reaves Blackmon. He was owner and operator of Southern Charm Homescaping from 1992 until 2019. Ronnie and his best hunting partner, dog Sheba, were avid hunters. He was a fierce competitor, a true outdoorsman and an animal lover. He and his high school sweetheart, Alison, were married for 39 years.
In addition to his wife, Alison McLamb Blackmon, he is survived by his daughters, Brandy "Bam Bam" Blackmon of Ash, Faith "Faithy, Lou Lou" Causey and her husband Chris of Longwood, and Olivia "Livie Grace" Blackmon of Wilmington; his sister, Brenda Simmons (Darryl) of Ash; grandsons, Noah Marti and Brody Causey; In-laws, Jimmy and Gail McLamb; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Because of the Coronavirus private graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, March 20, in Brunswick Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 26, 2020