Roseleen Marie Glinski
Mrs. Roseleen Marie Glinski, of Whiteville, passed Thursday, Aug. 20, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System. She was born, in Windsor, Canada, the daughter of the late William Martin and Mary Ann Kearney Mellotte.
She was preceded in death by parents, brother, Roderick Mellotte, and two sisters, Gwendolyn Mellotte and Elizabeth Watson.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Ronald Peter Glinski; son, Dr. Ronald William Glinski and wife, Marie of Florence, S.C.; three grandsons, William Tanner Glinski, Andrew Romanoli, Nicholas Romanoli; sister, Celeste Gibala and husband, Joe, of LaSalle, Canada.
Her memorial service was held Monday, Aug. 24, at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church in Shallotte.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Help CMC (Peoples Foundation), cancerofmanycolors.com.
A live feed of Mrs. Glinski's service was available on the Peacock Funeral Home & Crematory Official Facebook page at
https://www.facebook.com/Peacock.Funeral.Home.Whiteville
Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net.




Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 26, 2020.
