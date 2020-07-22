Roy Demarest

Roy Demarest, 81, a resident of Cleveland Tenn. passed away Friday July 17, 2020 at the family residence. He was the son of the late Leroy and Mary Demarest and was also preceded in death by his brother Robert.

Roy was retired from the Stamford Conn. Police Department with over 24 years of service and was a veteran of the United Stated Navy. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and loved Polka music and fishing. His number one hobby was to spend time with his family and taking walks on the beach with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Denise Demarest; his daughters Suzanna Demarest Shepherd and her husband Stephen, Laura Demarest Sucic and her husband Christopher, Jen Hirschberg and her husband Dan; his grandchildren Shay Brock and her husband Sherman, Andrew Demarest and Dane Hirschberg; great-grandchildren Caleb, Colton, Nolan and Brae.

A Remembrance of Life Service will be held graveside at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the Chattanooga Tenneessee National Cemetery with Military Honors. Steve Shepherd will officiate. Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services, Cleveland Tenn., has charge of the arrangements.



