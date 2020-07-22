1/1
Roy Demarest
Roy Demarest
Roy Demarest, 81, a resident of Cleveland Tenn. passed away Friday July 17, 2020 at the family residence. He was the son of the late Leroy and Mary Demarest and was also preceded in death by his brother Robert.
Roy was retired from the Stamford Conn. Police Department with over 24 years of service and was a veteran of the United Stated Navy. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and loved Polka music and fishing. His number one hobby was to spend time with his family and taking walks on the beach with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Denise Demarest; his daughters Suzanna Demarest Shepherd and her husband Stephen, Laura Demarest Sucic and her husband Christopher, Jen Hirschberg and her husband Dan; his grandchildren Shay Brock and her husband Sherman, Andrew Demarest and Dane Hirschberg; great-grandchildren Caleb, Colton, Nolan and Brae.
A Remembrance of Life Service will be held graveside at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the Chattanooga Tenneessee National Cemetery with Military Honors. Steve Shepherd will officiate. Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services, Cleveland Tenn., has charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Chattanooga Tenneessee National Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
R.I.P. my friend. I remember having coffee with him every morning in Glenbrook before i went to work. Sending Love & Prayers to his wife and family.
Tim Walsh
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sad to hear of Roy's passing. Worked with him for all of his 24 years at SPD, lots of good memories. He is was a gentleman yet a no nonsense cop. Praying for him, Denise and family, as you mourn your loss. May he rest in peace.
Stephen F DeVito
Coworker
July 22, 2020
R. I.P. Roy. One of the originals on steady midnights. We were in the same squad for 8 years. He was always a gentleman and a real cop.
My heartfelt condolences to his family.
Larry Eisenstein
Coworker
July 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Demarest family at this time. I met Roy in 1978 I was a rookie officer. He was a excellent officer and more than that a great friend may be rest in peace.
Philip Mazzucco
Coworker
July 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My condolences go out to the Demarest Family at this time. I had the pleasure of working with Roy on midnights during my tenure with SPD. May you RIP Brother Demarest.
Peter Altobelli
Coworker
July 22, 2020
RIP Roy. Thoughts and prayers to Susanna and family.
William & Zerretta McAdams
Friend
July 22, 2020
I as a brand new Rookie on the Stamford Police Department had the honor of meeting and working with Roy for fifteen years until he retired in 1996. He was a great man. The world needs more men like Roy Demarest. My condolences to his family. RIP Roy.
John Farrell P.O. S.P.D. Ret.
Coworker
July 22, 2020
RIP Roy and my condolences to the Demarest family
John Buehler
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Roy was a great cop. May he rest in peace
Jim Purcell
Friend
July 22, 2020
Rest In Peace Roy, a great Officer and friend. Condolences to the Demarest family.
Jim McAuliffe
Friend
