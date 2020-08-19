Ruth Russell Guion, age 88 of Supply, NC, formerly of Aberdeen, NC passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care in Bolivia, NC.
Ruth was born on August 12, 1931 in Montgomery County, NC to the late Pearlie Jahu Russell and Lavada Haltom Russell. She graduated from Southern Pines High School Class of 1949. Ruth was a long-time member of Page United Methodist Church in Aberdeen. She retired from Moore County Schools after many years of service. In retirement, Ruth enjoyed time on her back porch watching the birds and enjoying the beautiful flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Everett "Sonny" Guion of Supply, NC; her step-daughters: Barbara McLeod of Texas; Kimberly Motes of NC; Lisa Sharrow of NC and Wendy Rodriguez of MS. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home Chapel in Southern Pines. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen. At the request of the family and to follow Covid-19 guidelines, those attending are asked to wear a mask and please follow social distancing protocols.
Memorial contributions may be made to Page United Methodist Church, 115 W. Main St., Aberdeen, NC 28315 or to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick-Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 955 Mercy Ln.SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.