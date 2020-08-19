1/1
Ruth (Russell) Guion
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Russell Guion, age 88 of Supply, NC, formerly of Aberdeen, NC passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care in Bolivia, NC.
Ruth was born on August 12, 1931 in Montgomery County, NC to the late Pearlie Jahu Russell and Lavada Haltom Russell. She graduated from Southern Pines High School Class of 1949. Ruth was a long-time member of Page United Methodist Church in Aberdeen. She retired from Moore County Schools after many years of service. In retirement, Ruth enjoyed time on her back porch watching the birds and enjoying the beautiful flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Everett "Sonny" Guion of Supply, NC; her step-daughters: Barbara McLeod of Texas; Kimberly Motes of NC; Lisa Sharrow of NC and Wendy Rodriguez of MS. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home Chapel in Southern Pines. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen. At the request of the family and to follow Covid-19 guidelines, those attending are asked to wear a mask and please follow social distancing protocols.
Memorial contributions may be made to Page United Methodist Church, 115 W. Main St., Aberdeen, NC 28315 or to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick-Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 955 Mercy Ln.SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boles Funeral Home
425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue
Southern Pines, NC 28387
(910) 692-6262
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved