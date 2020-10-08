1/1
Ruth Sharon Carte
Ruth Sharon Comuzie Carte of Shallotte, passed away on October 4, 2020.
Sharon was born on May 14, 1948 in Kanawha County, W.V. to the late Joseph Maxwell Comuzie and Ella Doris Bradford Comuzie.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, David Ray Carte; one son William and daughter in law, Kimberly; two grandsons Isaac and Gabriel; four brothers Donald ( Beth ), Joseph ( Kathy ), Tommy, and James ( Vanessa ); two sisters, Toni Burdette ( Steve ) and Margaret Lovejoy ( Barry ) and several nieces and nephews.
She worked as a concrete finisher for Dawson Bridge Co. and was a member of the United Steel Workers. Upon moving to North Carolina she worked at the Brunswick Beacon for several years before becoming self employed in her lawn care business.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Liberty Hospice; Renee, Sonya and Missy. Also, close friends Dorrie Mascolo and Jackie Strickland.
At her request, no ceremony is planned.
Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Michael J Fulwood
6849 Sweet Gum Road NW
Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469
(910)471-5441
