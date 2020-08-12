1/1
Rutha Lee (Grissett) Phelps
1937 - 2020
Rutha Lee Grissett Phelps, 83, of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., died Aug. 4, 2020. Born in Brunswick County on Feb. 24, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Dewey Grissett and Mary Ludlum Grissett. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Otha Cecil Phelps. She loved gardening and working in her yard and was known for having the most immaculate yard in her community.
Surviving are her sons, James "Jimmy" Phelps of Winnabow and Kevin Phelps of Lake Waccamaw; sisters, Evelyn Batson of Shallotte, Selene Robinson of Supply, and Judy Blanton of Wilmington; brothers, O'Neil Grissett (Lib) and Kenneth Grissett (Frances) both of Ocean Isle Beach; special niece, Frances Ward of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; and many friends, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday Aug. 9, 2020, in the Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel, Shallotte. Burial will follow in Mintz Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Memorials may be directed to the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, Post Office Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450 and/or Old Shallotte Baptist Church, 394 Longwood Road, NW, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469.
On-line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
August 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Going to miss delivering the star news to her everyday. She was just a sweetheart. Judy ward
judy ward
Friend
August 6, 2020
So sorry to hear about Rutha. Prayers for all of the family.
Brenda Russ
Friend
