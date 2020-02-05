Samuel D. "Sam" Sessions, Sr., 83, of Ocean Isle Beach and Wadesboro, died Thursday, Jan. 23, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C.
Sam was born in Kershaw County, S.C., on Aug. 2, 1936, a son of the late Paul Otis Sessions, Sr. and Mary Scott Sessions. Sam and his late wife, Agnes Oliver Sessions, were owners and operators of Sessions Bark and Trucking and many other business ventures.
Surviving is a son, Samuel D. "Sammy" Sessions, Jr. of Ocean Isle Beach, and a sister, Mrs. Jewel Sessions Jones (Jack) of Wadesboro.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Sam was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Sessions, Jr. and Randy Sessions; a sister, Ellen Sessions McLain; and a very special brother-in-law, Aaron Oliver.
A graveside funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Anson Memorial Park. The family greeted friends following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crippled Children's Foundation, 2019 4th Avenue N. #101, Birmingham, Ala., 35203.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 6, 2020