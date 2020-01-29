Samuel Joseph LaMontanaro, 73, of Calabash died Sunday Jan. 26, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Queens, N.Y., on Jan. 26, 1947, a son of the late Anthony LaMontanaro and Mary E. Gangi LaMontanaro. Mr. LaMontanaro owned and operated Abar Plumbing and Heating in the Goshen, N.Y., where he and his family lived for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of American Legion Post 503 of Calabash.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth Tietze LaMontanaro; a daughter, Tina Countryman and husband, Robert of Sterling, Pa.; a son, Samuel LaMontanaro, Jr. and wife, Christine of New Hampton, N.Y.; two brothers, Richard LaMontanaro of New Mexico and John Greco of Texas; a sister, Susan Hassenpour of Florida; four grandchildren, Diane, Anna, Samuel and Eliana; five great-grandchildren, Robert, Marcus, Juan, Giovanni, Onyx and Trever; several nieces and nephews; a special nephew Frankie C., and a cat named "Rosie."
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane Bolivia, N.C. 28422.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 30, 2020