Samuel "Sonny" Varnam Boyd, Sr., 92 of Shallotte Point, passed away April 11, 2020.
He was an U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in World War II. Sonny was preceded in death by daughters, Mary Boyd and Kathy Tysinger.
He is survived by sons Samuel "Sandy" Varnam Boyd, Jr. and wife Tina, and Mark Boyd; daughters, Dawn Ellen Boyd Amundson and husband Jon, and Sonnie Boyd Long and husband Aaron; sister, Christine Gorman; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
Due to current health concerns, no services are scheduled at this time.
Condolences and shared memories may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 23, 2020