Sandra James Miller, lovingly known as "Friend" to her family and "Sandy" to her friends, died peacefully in her home at Holden Beach Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Sandra was born June 10, 1938.
She is survived by her daughters Sandy (Richard) Atkinson of Franklin, Va., and Beth (Scott) Joslin of Fletcher; grandchildren, Miller (Ashley) Atkinson, Jamie (Daniel) Hurley, Erin Joslin, and Colleen Joslin; and two great-grandchildren, Marshall and Madeline Rose. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom and their daughter, Tracey.
Friend found her heaven on earth living at Holden Beach. For years, she served as a commissioner on the Holden Beach town council and was an active member of the Holden Beach Chapel. She could often be seen zipping down Ocean Boulevard West in her latest convertible. She welcomed any reason to gather with friends whether it was to enjoy a Duke game, a Derby race, or simply to spend time with those she loved. She had an avid love for all things dark blue, whether it be sports (Go DUKE!) or politics.
Sandy and family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Arbor Landing and Amedisys Hospice. At her request, in lieu of a funeral service or flowers, for those who don't bleed blue, penance can be made by making a donation to a hospice of your choice in her memory.
Go DUKE!
