Santo "Sammy" Lucchese
1936 - 2020
Santo "Sammy" Lucchese, age 84 of Leland, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 25, 1936, he was a son of the late Vito and Caroline Bartolomeo Lucchese. Most recently Lucchese was employed by Walmart in Wilmington then in Leland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann Lucchese.
Surviving are a son, Christopher Lucchese of Long Island, N.Y.; two daughters, Meredith Lucchese and husband Richard Nicoletti of Leland, Pamela Cabral and husband Richard of Seminole, Fla.; five grandchildren, Christian Lucchese, Maxwell Nicoletti, Alexander Nicoletti, Noah Lucchese and Isabelle Lucchese.
Graveside services will be conducted at a later date in the Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, N.Y.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Michael J Fulwood
6849 Sweet Gum Road NW
Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469
(910)471-5441
September 18, 2020
Sammy, you were not only a good neighbor but a good friend. We will miss our backyard and driveway chats. I don't think you know how many people you touched since you have lived here.
John & Barbara Birkenheuer
Friend
