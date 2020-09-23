Santo "Sammy" Lucchese, age 84 of Leland, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 25, 1936, he was a son of the late Vito and Caroline Bartolomeo Lucchese. Most recently Lucchese was employed by Walmart in Wilmington then in Leland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann Lucchese.
Surviving are a son, Christopher Lucchese of Long Island, N.Y.; two daughters, Meredith Lucchese and husband Richard Nicoletti of Leland, Pamela Cabral and husband Richard of Seminole, Fla.; five grandchildren, Christian Lucchese, Maxwell Nicoletti, Alexander Nicoletti, Noah Lucchese and Isabelle Lucchese.
Graveside services will be conducted at a later date in the Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, N.Y.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441.