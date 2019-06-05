Sara Suttle Caskey, 86, Sunset Beach, formerly of Lancaster, S.C., died May 30, 2019.
Born in Lancaster, S.C. on July 31, 1932, a daughter of the late Ferris Suttle and Ollie Heartherly Suttle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Charles S. Caskey Jr.; brother, Ferris Suttle; sisters, Betty Merchant and Loretta Hallman.
She was a retired floral designer.
Surviving are a son, Charles "Eric" Caskey (Delia) of Ridgeland, S.C.; daughters, Regina Williams (Eric) of Sunset Beach, and Angela Gardner (Scott), Ft. Mill, S.C.; brother, Phillip Suttle of Charleston, S.C.; and a sister, Patricia Ross of Gastonia; grandchildren, Jamie Caskey, Whitney Lopez, Ashley White, Caleb Gardner and Summer Gardner; two great-grandchildren on the way.
Funeral services were conducted Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the River of Life Baptist Church by the Rev. Tom Gore.
The family received friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church.
Graveside services were conducted Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Lancaster, S.C., by the Rev. Steven Pace.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, and/or River of Life Baptist Church, 8411 Ocean Hwy West, Sunset Beach, NC 28468, and New Hope Baptist Church, 3731 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on June 6, 2019