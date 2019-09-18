Sara Eleanor Truesdale
Sara Eleanor Truesdale, 94, of Shallotte, NC died Sept.14, 2019.
Born in Honea Path, S.C. on May 22, 1925, the daughter of the late Ernest Lamar and Frances Maude Cox. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John Hampton Truesdale; granddaughter, Emily Truesdale, and brother, Ernest Howard Cox.
Surviving are her sons, John H. Truesdale II (Peggy), Ocean Isle Beach, and Jack Lamar Truesdale (Beth), Fernandina Beach, Fla.; daughters, Ann T. Allen (Dan), Tryon, and Connie T. Parker (Harold), Wilmington; seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Jennies Branch Baptist Church, Shallotte. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church. Casket bearers will be grandsons.
Memorials may be directed to SECU Hospice Brunswick House, 1414 Physician's Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28401, The Ronald McDonald House, 101 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, N.C. 27517, and Baptist Children's Home, 204 Idol St., Thomasville, N.C. 27360.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 19, 2019