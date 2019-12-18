Sara Lynn Thompson Faircloth, 73, of Sunset Beach, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12. A daughter of the late Oscar E. Thompson and Mary Charles Thompson Mallery, she was born on April 23, 1946, in Horry County. She and her late husband James were successful restaurateurs. Together they operated The Original in Calabash from 1973 to 1994. They owned and operated The Seafood Hut in Marion, S.C., The Sand Fiddler in Southport, from 1977 to 1983, and Sara J's in Garden City, S.C. from 1992 to 2002.
Surviving are her sisters, Patty Thompson and Cherry Rehder; niece, Dana Lewis; nephews, Wade Chandler and Shane Chandler; several great nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a multitude of friends.
Memorials may be directed to The Humane Society, 409 Bay St., North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29582 or The Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, N.C. 28401.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Dec. 19, 2019