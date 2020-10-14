Sara "Anne" Ramsey Ashcraft, 62, of Winnabow, passed away peacefully at home Oct. 11 after a five-month battle with glioblastoma.
Anne was born in Monroe and moved to Oak Island with her family in 1998. She was a dedicated nurse for many years until the time of her retirement. She was a doting grandma who loved her cats and spending time in her she shed with her chickens. She faced her diagnosis with grace and positivity.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Ashcraft; daughter, Sara Knotts, and partner, Zach LaVere, of Leland; son, Jason Ashcraft, of Delco; grandchildren Kristen Knotts and Samantha Knotts; mother, Doris Ramsey, of Monroe; sister, Joyce Hopperton and husband, Daryl, of Aiken, S.C.; brother, Steven Ramsey, of Monroe; her special kitty, Leo; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willard Ramsey, and grandson, Ryan Knotts.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel. A catered reception will follow.
You may view services at White Funeral and Cremation Service's Facebook page beginning Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers from Lower Cape Fear Life Care.
Condolences may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.