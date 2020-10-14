1/1
Sara Ramsey Ashcraft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara "Anne" Ramsey Ashcraft, 62, of Winnabow, passed away peacefully at home Oct. 11 after a five-month battle with glioblastoma.
Anne was born in Monroe and moved to Oak Island with her family in 1998. She was a dedicated nurse for many years until the time of her retirement. She was a doting grandma who loved her cats and spending time in her she shed with her chickens. She faced her diagnosis with grace and positivity.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Ashcraft; daughter, Sara Knotts, and partner, Zach LaVere, of Leland; son, Jason Ashcraft, of Delco; grandchildren Kristen Knotts and Samantha Knotts; mother, Doris Ramsey, of Monroe; sister, Joyce Hopperton and husband, Daryl, of Aiken, S.C.; brother, Steven Ramsey, of Monroe; her special kitty, Leo; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willard Ramsey, and grandson, Ryan Knotts.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel. A catered reception will follow.
You may view services at White Funeral and Cremation Service's Facebook page beginning Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers from Lower Cape Fear Life Care.
Condolences may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved