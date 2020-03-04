Shelby Jean Roberson Small, 78, passed away Feb. 28, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born May 17, 1941 to the late William Thomas Roberson and Evelyn Stevenson Roberson. Shelby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be missed deeply by all who knew her.
Shelby retired from Avery Dennison in Greensboro and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Shallotte. She enjoyed reading, playing with her cat, watching her TV shows, and loved her home in Sunset Beach.
She was preceded in death by one son Joseph Thomas "Tommy" Small.
She is survived by husband Joe; son Jeremy and wife Cheri and their children Brittany, Rachel, Amanda, Jacob, Katherine and Caleb; daughter Angie Scarafino and husband Brian; daughter Cathie Roberts and husband Larry and their children Kelsie and Camden; and brother Bill Roberson and wife Jerri.
We will celebrate her life on March 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. If you care to make a donation, we suggest Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane Winston Salem, N.C. 27103.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 5, 2020