Shelton Daryl Manning, 57, of Fairfax, Va. and Ocean Isle Beach died Feb. 24, 2020.
Born in Guilford County on October 11, 1962, he was the son of the late Henry Shelton Manning and Vivian Massey Manning.
Surviving are his life partner, Lisa Marshall; son, Brian Manning of Richmond, Va.; daughters, Julie Manning of Arlington, Va., Michelle Manning of Charleston, S.C. and Sarah Manning of Charleston, S.C.; one granddaughter on the way.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Brendan, the Navigator Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Brunswick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ocean Isle Museum Foundation, care of Manning Memorial, 21 East 2nd Street, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Private online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 27, 2020