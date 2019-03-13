Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirlee Marie Borthen. View Sign





Shirlee Marie Borthen, 94, of Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle Beach, died Thursday, March 8, 2019, at home surrounded by her family and under the care of Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

She was born in St. Paul, MN on May 3, 1924, to the late William Fredrick Herzog and Margaret Knops Herzog. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilton Leigh Borthen, her brother, Warren Herzog, and her sisters Jean Schneeweis, Lorrain Exley and Dolores Vacha all of St. Paul, MN.

Surviving children are Bonnie M. Borthen of Sunset Beach, Jeffrey S. Borthen of Mobile, AL, and Leanne B. Brackett of Catawba; five grandchildren, Jason L. Borthen of Washington, D.C., Courtney B. Wolfe of Statesville, Cody Brackett of Claremont, Noah Borthen of Newport News, VA, and Spencer Borthen of Columbia SC; three great-grandchildren, Hayden Brackett and Harper Brackett, both of Claremont, and Justin Wolfe, Jr. of Statesville.

A Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 3, 2019, in St. Brendan The Navigator Catholic Church followed by a family inurnment service at the columbarium at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Care Center, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, POB 3369, 409 Bay Street, NMB 29582.

On-line condolences can be made at

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte



5229 Ocean Hwy W

Shallotte , NC 28459

(910) 754-6363

