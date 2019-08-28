Shirley Allen, 84, of Calabash died at home Sunday, August 25, 2019, after suffering a stroke.
Shirley was born February 2, 1935, in New York, daughter of the late Edmund Grace and Florence Stanton Grace. After retiring to North Carolina 21 years ago, she and her husband Jay enjoyed gathering shells on the beach, traveling and being outdoors and gardening.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Jay Allen of Calabash; three children, Michael James Allen and wife Patti of Cortland, N.Y.: Jeffrey Allen and partner Chris Abbuhl of Belchertown, Mass., and Cathy Degarmo and husband Adam of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Everett Bosket of Windsor, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Brian and Megan Allen, and Margaret and Henry Degarmo; seven nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte. A private funeral service will follow in the Lou Ellen White Memorial Chapel of White Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 29, 2019