Shirley Jeanne Starr, 85, of Calabash passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
A daughter of the late Floyd and Carolyn (Colgan) Starr, she was born on Aug. 5, 1934 in Jefferson County, Ohio. She was an underwriter in the insurance industry and enjoyed making pottery in her spare time. She will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald, and a sister, Carol.
Left to cherish her memory is a brother, Barry Starr and wife Linda of Steubenville, Ohio; sister in-law, Ruth Anne Starr of Calabash; nephews, Craig, Scott, Bradley, Brian, Michael; nieces, Leslie, Joy, Vicki; and many beloved great- nephews and nieces.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Seaside United Methodist Church, Sunset Beach, N.C. The family received friends beginning at 10 a.m.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 5, 2020