Shirley Pate Keen Narron, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Eagle's Pointe in Goldsboro.

Shirley was born in Goldsboro on Aug. 21, 1933, to the late Troy Wendall Pate, Sr. and Eva B. Suggs Pate. She was a 1951 graduate of Goldsboro High School where she medaled in swimming and competed at the State level. Shirley was raised in First Baptist Church of Goldsboro and was married in 1951 to J.P. Keen of Goldsboro. After their marriage, they moved to Princeton where they started the family business, Princeton Plumbing and Heating. While living in Princeton, she served on the recreation and booster clubs as well as participated in many fundraisers that funded the community parks and the Princeton pool. Shirley was a member of the Princeton Women's Improvement Club.



Shirley was a member of Princeton Methodist Church for over 30 years and later became a member of Selma Baptist Church where she shared the love of God as a member for over 20 years. She was also a charter member of the Cardinal Country Club and a founding member of the Lady Cardinals. Shirley loved the game of golf and if it was a beautiful day she enjoyed being on the links sharing a round of golf with her friends. She will be remembered by her family as an incredible homemaker that enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting and quilting.



The family received friends on Thursday, Jan. 2, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate her life at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Andy Stovall officiating. Interment was in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.



Shirley is survived by her children: son, Steve Keen and wife Beverly of Rosewood; son, Gary Keen and wife Dorinda of Sneads Ferry; son, John Keen and wife Linda of Kenly and daughter, Tracey Tew and husband Wayne of Ocean Isle Beach; seven grandchildren, Adam Keen, Blair Barnes, Ryan Keen, Emily Keen, Carson Tew, Trent Boykin and Meagan Park; and six great-grandchildren, Adair, Preston, Keller, Campbell, Madilyn, and Sydney. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy Pate Chappell of Richmond, Va.; and brother, Troy W. Pate Jr. and wife Joyce of Goldsboro. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, J.P. Keen and Hugh Narron.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Shirley's memory to The Bridge, 188 Whitley Church Road, Princeton, N.C. 27569.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at



